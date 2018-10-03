Payton says Ingram is in ‘good shape’ after missing four games due to suspension

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Mark Ingram is back in the facility after serving a four-game suspension for using a banned substance. Ingram spent that time working out in Florida, and looks to be ready to go next Monday against Washington.
“He looks fine. I’m sure he stayed busy. I mean he wasn’t gone for a year and a half or been a castaway on an island. It was four weeks. He’s in good shape,” said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.
Ingram missed his teammates so much, he met them at them at the airport when they returned from beating the Giants.
“Guys are excited. You come off a win like that and then you get one of your guys back. Shoot he was super-excited. I think the feeling from everyone to see one of their leaders, and a guy that’s a big part of our backfield, especially coming off a road win like that,” said Payton.
Now the goal is to get Ingram the right amount of work, and help alleviate the carry count for Alvin Kamara.
“Yes, we will figure out the balance with the Redskins game and going forward each game. You’re always kind of looking at how you want to play the game. But yes of course, you have a little bit more versatility with someone with Mark’s experience and I know it will be good for us offensively to have him back,” said Payton.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.