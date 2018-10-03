Mosquitoes on the rise across southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -While southwest Louisiana may be experiencing some nice weather right now, that doesn't mean the mosquitos are gone.
The Calcasieu Mosquito Control Department says we are still in the middle of a huge breading ground.
"Since Monday we've probably gotten over a hundred phone calls complaining about mosquitos in the parish," Mosquito Control Department Assistant Director Scott Harrington said.
Mosquitoes have always been prominent in southwest Louisiana, but with almost a month of constant rain, the mosquitoes are getting out of hand.
“All the parishes around us, Cameron Parish is having problems, Jeff Davis, all along the coast and into Texas are experiencing what people in our parish are experiencing,” Harrington said.
Lately, the department has been unable to spray the parish efficiently.
“Sometime we get people call, 'we don’t care if it’s raining, we want you to spray,” Harrington said. “But we can’t spray if it’s raining, our insecticides won’t work properly.”
They have even asked residents to help out around their homes. There are many products that are effective, but residents should also keep their grass well cut in addition to drain any standing water.
“So people have had two or three years where we haven’t had these big broods and all of a sudden we are having it and people weren’t expecting this,” Harrington said.
He says similar outbreaks occurred around this time in 1998 and 2001.
“This is just something that happens when we have a month of rain,” Harrington said. “It can happen again if we have the same situation.”
With over 60 different species of mosquitoes varying in size, Harrington says make sure you wear repellent with deet, as they are out and biting all day long.
As of this year, the Calcasieu Mosquito Control Department has exceeded the average spending rate for the last three years for insecticide spraying.
Harrington recommends many different products to use around your home to keep mosquitoes away.
Repellent Sprays
- OFF! Deep Woods Sportsmen
- OFF! Deept Woods
- OFF! Smooth & Dry
- Cutter Mosquito Repellent
- Cutter Advanced Sport
- Cutter Family Mosquito Repellent
- Cutter Advanced
Personal and area repellents
- Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Outdoor Lantern
- Thermacell Mosquito Personal Repellent
Adult Mosquito Products
- Cutter Backyard Bug Control
- Bayer Advanced Mosquito Killer
- OFF! Backyard
- Raid Yard Guard
- Raid Flying Insect
- Bayer Advanced Garden Mosquito Killer Plus
- Bengal Flying Insect Killer
Larvae Mosquito Products
- Mosquito Dunks
- Pre-Strike
- Bayer Advanced Garden Mosquito Preventer
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.