Missed deadlines cost millions in potential disaster aid

FILE - In this May 24, 2011, file photo, a woman makes her way into the main entrance of Joplin High School in Joplin, Mo., that was destroyed by a tornado. An Associated Press analysis has found that tardiness in filing appeals to be reimbursed by the federal government after disasters has been the top reason why Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters has denied appeals from cities, schools and other entities over the past year. The denied appeals include a total of $67 million sought by the tornado-ravaged schools of Joplin. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (Mark Schiefelbein)