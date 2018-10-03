Lost Hollows trail aims to thrill the Lake Area

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - October is the perfect time to test your bravery against the haunted woods of the deadly pines.
The Lost Hollows Haunted Adventure will take you through the woods where you will encounter spooky characters of all kinds.
The Keeper of the Hollows, Cynthia Eagle, said the experience starts before you even walk through the entrance.
“You can expect a hay ride and a 45 minute walk through the woods filled with props, and sets, and lights, and special effects and 60 to 80 people in costume ready to see if they can get you scared,” Eagle said.
The trail is open every Friday and Saturday until Halloween, and the lines open at 6 p.m.
