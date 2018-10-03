LEGAL CORNER: How can I get a speed limit changed?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
QUESTION: Who would I contact to have the speed limit reduced on a parish road?
ANSWER: You should contact your Police Juror. If you do not know who your police juror is you can visit the Parish’s website: cppj.net
One of the headings on the home page is “GIS Maps”, click on that.
On the left of the page is a list which includes “Maps of Calcasieu Parish”. Click on that.
There is a list in the center of the next page will have a heading, “Police Jury Districts”. If you click on that, you can see the districts displayed in different colors and which juror represents your area.
QUESTION: A company bought the lot next to me to build apartments. I have been using a shortcut over the property for about 25 years – I think I had a verbal agreement at one point. Are they going to be able to stop me from crossing the property?
ANSWER: The short answer is probably not. Normally, verbal agreements regarding immovable property are not binding. So, any verbal permission can be withdrawn. But there may be other legal grounds for exercising that right of passage. Additional information would be helpful: (1) is the right of passage in the deed? (2) are you completely landlocked (no access to your property except over other’s property)?
If the right of passage is in the deed to the property, then that right is considered “by title” and permission to cross is not necessary.
If it is not in the deed, but the viewer has no access to the property, they are entitled to access: Civil Code Article 689. Enclosed estate; right of passage
“The owner of an estate that has no access to a public road or utility may claim a right of passage over neighboring property to the nearest public road or utility.”
Note, it is not free, the owner of the neighboring property is entitled to compensation as well as payment for any damages caused by the use of the right of passage.
Maybe the viewer and the new owner could work out an arrangement. The Law Center suggests that the viewer seek the advises of an experienced real estate attorney to get a better handle on his or her options and possible strategies.
QUESTION: I read duck season is set up with 3 different zones, something like East, West and Coastal. It’s not the same with rabbit and squirrel, right? What about quail?
ANSWER: No, rabbits, quail and squirrel seasons are not divided by zones. Rabbit and squirrel begin at the same time (opens up this Saturday), October 6 through
February 28. But squirrel has an extension from May 4-27 except in protected areas like the Kisatchie National Forest.
Quail season opens statewide around the same period as duck season, November 17 until February 28. To see the bag limits and shooting hours on quail, squirrel and rabbit, visit the wildlife and fisheries website: www.wlf.louisiana.gov
