Leesville man arrested for indecent behavior with juvenile

Joey Blanchard
By Tresia Bowles | October 3, 2018 at 7:44 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 7:46 AM

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has bee arrested for sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to a Facebook post from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

VPSO says they received a complaint regarding Joey Blanchard, 35, where he is accused of entering a residence and exposing himself to a 13-year-old female juvenile.

Blanchard is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bond is set at $135,000. He is booked in to the VPSO jail.

