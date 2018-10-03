Leesville man arrested for indecent behavior with juvenile

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has bee arrested for sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to a Facebook post from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
VPSO says they received a complaint regarding Joey Blanchard, 35, where he is accused of entering a residence and exposing himself to a 13-year-old female juvenile.
Blanchard is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bond is set at $135,000. He is booked in to the VPSO jail.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.