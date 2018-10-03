La. Secretary of State warns of potential voter registration scam

Information provided by the Louisiana Secretary of State
BATON ROUGE, LA - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is warning voters to be aware of who they discuss their private information with in light of a potential voter registration scam that surfaced this week. While our office has not received reports of the potential scam in Louisiana, election officials in several states have confirmed residents receiving calls impersonating an organization that provides voter registration assistance.
The callers are offering to register residents over the phone, and in some cases, to send the voter an absentee ballot. In Louisiana, residents cannot register to vote or request an absentee ballot by phone. Both registration and requesting an absentee ballot can be done online, in person or by mail.
“Voter registration by a third party is legal in Louisiana; however, in light of this potential scam, I am encouraging those who want to register to vote to do so online or to contact their parish registrar of voters,” Secretary Ardoin said. “As we work daily to combat election related threats, it is more important than ever for residents to use trusted sources such as the Secretary of State’s Office and the Registrars of Voters’ Offices.”
This potential scam comes just as the deadlines to register for the Nov. 6 open primary/congressional election approach. The deadline to register by mail or in person is Oct. 9, and the deadline to register online is Oct. 16.
Residents can register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; at parish Registrars of Voters’ Offices; when they apply for/renew their driver’s license at any Office of Motor Vehicles; when obtaining services at public assistance agencies and Armed Forces recruitment offices; or by mail. Citizens wishing to register by mail can download and print the application at http://www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/PublishedDocuments/ApplicationToRegisterToVote.pdf, or complete an application found at public libraries or through registration drives.
For more information about registering to vote, or to report a potential voter registration scam, contact the Elections Division by phone at 225.922.0900 or email elections@sos.la.gov.