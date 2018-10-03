FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances beginning to gradually increase once again

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Today will be a very nice day. I have kept the rain chances at 20%. There will be a few showers that pop up this afternoon, but they will also be limited. Not everyone will see rain. There should be more sunshine in the afternoon. With the lower rain chances, the temperatures will be slightly higher. They should reach the low 90s in the afternoon.
This evening will still have a few clouds around. The little bit of rain we had today will clear away. Quickly after sunset, the showers will dissipate and will die out. The temperature will still be very warm but will be cooling down after sunset. We should have a nice evening along with a nice sunset.
Overnight, it should be another nice night. There will not be many clouds around, so it will be nice and clear. It will still be warm and muggy, though. The temperature should only cool down to the lower to mid 70s. It should be a nice start to the day on Thursday.
The rain chances will start to go back up for Thursday. I have a 30% chance for a few isolated afternoon storms. It will not be a washout, nor do I think everyone will see rain. The temperature will still be warm since there will be plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Friday will have a slightly better chance for rain. I have put the rain chance up to 40%. That means there’s a better chance of seeing rain during the day. Most of the rain will still be in the afternoon. Keep an umbrella handy on this day. I am optimistic about the rain coming to an end in time for Friday night football, though.
Next weekend, the rain chances will continue. I have the rain chances up to 40% on Saturday and Sunday. Therefore, it will not be a washout. Instead, the rain will be scattered, and not everyone will see rain. With the little bit of rain, that will keep the temperatures in the 80s and out of the 90s.
I know we all want that long awaited cold front to arrive and bring cooler temperatures. Based on the long-range models, there is no indication a cold front is on its way. Basically, the entire southeast region will remain warm with above average temperatures for the next couple weeks.
In the tropics, Leslie is now a hurricane in the Atlantic. Leslie will linger around in the open water for the next few days. We are also watching an area in the southern Caribbean where there might be some slow development. As of now, there is no threat to the United States.
