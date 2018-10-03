FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Little heat relief today; afternoon storms return later this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the 70s are making for another unseasonably warm start to this October day, with morning lows normal well into the lower to middle 60s by now, there is no relief in site with regards to a true fall-like feel ahead as temperatures will continue to average about 10 degrees above normal for nighttime lows each day. Patchy areas of fog will also be possible through sunrise but shouldn’t be a huge issue for today.
With outdoor events already underway this week such as the Jeff Davis and Beauregard parish fairs, the heat will be the only issue today as rain chances remain at or less than 20% for what will amount to a couple of very isolated late afternoon thunderstorms. Highs around 90 will feel closer to 100 this afternoon with the heat index factored in, so make sure to drink plenty of water if you’ll be outdoors for any length of time today and make sure to wear sunscreen!
As the upper level ridge of high pressure begins to weaken overhead, rain chances will gradually increase with a few more afternoon storms possible starting Thursday and even higher chances Friday, Saturday and Sunday. With the absence of any larger scale weather makers moving in to the area, daily rain chances will be confined to the afternoon as most of the rest of the day should be okay for outdoor activities.
The tropics remain quiet in the short term, but an area of broad low pressure in the Caribbean will need to be monitored for possible tropical development by late next week, as this area will continue to fester in the same general area through the weekend and has a chance of developing tropically. It’s too soon to know if it will have any impacts on the Gulf but is something that certainly bears watching by next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
