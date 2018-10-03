Employee accused of raping infirmed student at school for developmentally disabled

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - An employee at a school for the developmentally disabled is accused of raping a student.
Lake Charles man Willie Stevens, 51, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree rape. Bond is set at $100,000.
Members of the Lake Charles Police Department SWAT team arrested Stevens on Oct. 1 after being contacted by the Louisiana Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, said Sr. Cpl. Larry Moss, spokesman for the LCPD.
Stevens allegedly raped an infirmed student while he was employed at Robinswood School, a school for the developmentally disabled.
Stevens was first brought to the Lake Charles Police Department Detective Division where he was interviewed by investigators with the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. He has now been booked into the Calcasieu Correction Center.
