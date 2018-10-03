Department of Cultural Affairs to hold cemetery clean ups ahead of ‘Living History Cemetery Tour’

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Some believe the best way to learn about a city’s history is by visiting its cemeteries.
“It’s sacred ground and it doesn’t matter what religion you are. Even if you have no religion, it’s sacred ground,” David Crockett, a distant relative of John Jacob Ryan, “Father of Lake Charles”, said.
Crockett believes Bilbo Cemetery, one of the oldest in Lake Charles, holds our history and should be treated accordingly. For this reason, the Department of Cultural Affairs is hosting the “Living History Cemetery Tour".
“I think it’s important that we as Lake Charles residents band together and show that we care about these places. The last thing we would want is for a tourist to come through and see how we treat our cemeteries," Matt Young, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs, said.
John O’Donnell, one of the clean up organizers, believes doing groundwork on local cemeteries is a great way to show respect to our city’s history
“We need to have a good respect for our past, and a good respect for our dead. The state that our cemeteries are in right now is not what I would call respectful,” O’Donnell said.
The tour’s goal is to let attendees step back in time, learning about the prominent figures' lives who are buried at each cemetery.
“We hear about figures like Jacob Ryan and Thomas Bilbo only through street signs and building names," Young said, "But to actually come to a tour where you can hear their life story and hear details about their family and the way Lake Charles was like in the time that they lived is going to be very cool.”
The first ever “Living History Cemetery Tour" will be on October 26, from 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the following cemeteries:
- Bilbo Cemetery
- Goos Cemetery
- Huff and Thomas Cemetery
- Orange Grove and Graceland Cemetery
- Catholic Cemetery
The first clean up will be this Saturday at Bilbo Cemetery at 8 a.m. The other clean up dates are:
- Saturday, October 13, at Huff and Thomas Cemetery at 9 a.m.
- Saturday, October 20, at Catholic Cemetery at 9 a.m.
- Saturday, October 20, at Orange Grove and Graceland at 8 a.m.
If you’re interested in volunteering, you can email matt.young@cityoflc.us.
