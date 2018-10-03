Cameron woman sentenced in wire fraud case

CAMERON, LA (KPLC) - A Cameron woman was sentenced today for stealing more than $91,000 from her employer, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph.
Belinda Miltenberger, 47, was sentenced on one count of wire fraud.
Miltenberger was the office manager for Cameron Fisheries LLC, a seafood processing and wholesale company located in Cameron.
According to Joseph , from January 2016 until February 2017, Miltenberger stole $91,846 from seafood sales that were paid in cash. Instead of depositing those sales into the company’s bank account, she kept the money for her personal use.
Miltenberger was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison and three years supervised release. Miltenberger must also pay $91,846 in restitution.
