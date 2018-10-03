Buffi’s poboys burglarized for the fourth time in 6 months

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In the early hours of Tuesday morning, burglars broke into the Buffi’s po-boy shop in the south plaza on Highway 14. Kaddie Lejeune says she responded to the alert from the security system to find the front window and cash register gone.
“I was heartbroken when I pulled in. Seeing the glass everywhere, seeing the damage that was at the front entrance. I was wondering how can someone come in and destroy something that other people work so hard to have,” says Lejeune.
Lejeune is the general manager at the Buffi’s off of Highway 14. She says as the person who runs this store every day, she says this is getting out of hand.
“I’m taking this personal,” says Lejeune.
Paige Vidirine, the owner of Buffi’s, says this is the third time this happened to this location. She says after each burglary, she takes new measures to be secure like added cameras and not leaving cash in the register overnight.
“Sometimes, the police can only do so much, I can only do so much. We’re being diligent, it’s just, what more do you do?” says Vidirine.
“Obviously we’ve changed our approach, we don’t leave cash, but they’re still anxious to get in apparently. I mean what else do they have to steal, my ham and my meat? The police force is trying at this point to help us out because I’m not the only one with these issues,” says Vidirine.
This isn’t just the third time this location of Buffi’s has been Burglarized. This also marks the fourth burglary in just two weeks for this business plaza.
“You want a job, come talk to me, I’ll figure out something. I’ll find something for you to do to make some money. But don’t destroy someone else’s hard work. We’re not going to let it get us down, we’re going to keep pushing,” says Lejeune.
“I know we’re going to figure this out, I know we will. It may take some time, but the good will always prevail,” says Vidirine.
Lake Charles police say the investigation is in the early stages and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
