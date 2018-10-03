Bryce Jordan forgoing his final season at LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU fifth-year senior, Bryce Jordan, will forgo his final season of eligibility, LSU announced Monday.
Jordan cited a serious knee injury he suffered last season as the biggest factor in hanging up his cleats.
“Bryce’s knee wasn’t progressing as well as he had hoped it would and he was not able to play at the level to which he was accustomed,” Head Coach Paul Mainieri said in a university release. “He made a decision that was in best interests, and we fully support Bryce as he steps away from a game he loves very much."
In 2016, Jordan played in 58 games, batting .293 with seven doubles, five home runs, 33 RBI, and 40 runs scored.
Jordan will remain enrolled at LSU and continue to pursue a degree in marketing.
