Brett Michaels coming to the Golden Nugget

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Bret Michaels will be coming back to Lake Charles for another concert.
The performance will be on Saturday, November 24 at 8 p.m. in the Grand Event Center of Golden Nugget Lake Charles.
Brett Michaels gained fame as the lead singer of the iconic 1980’s band, Poison. The group sold over 45 million records worldwide with hits such as “Every Rose Has It’s Thorn” and “Nothin’ But A Good Time”. Brett Michaels has also appeared on several reality television shows.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 5 with prices starting at $20, available online at www.goldennuggetlc.com or by visiting the Golden Nugget Box Office, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with extended hours on concert days. Tickets purchased online may be picked up from the Golden Nugget Box Office on the day of the show from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. only.
For a complete list of upcoming performances and to book your stay at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles, please visit www.goldennuggetlc.com.
