What happened to Trent Perkins? Beauregard Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - On January 22, 2005, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says they received a request for a welfare check for 22-year-old Trent Perkins.
“We responded to a location in the parish and made contact with a person who had been known to be with him," says Mark Herford, Chief Detective for BPSO. "We talked to that person who said Trent had been staying with him for several days but he had left the residence on an occasion and when he returned Trent was gone.”
For the last 13 years, Herford says they have received dozens of tips concerning the joint investigation between BPSO and the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. Perkins was known to live in both Parishes.
Last week, the received a tip saying they could possibly find human remains in a well in Singer. Both Sheriff’s Offices and the DeQuincy Police Department discovered the well in an abandoned lot.
“We brought in heavy equipment, excavators and upon completion of digging that well out we were unable to find any human remains.” Herford said.
BPSO says they have received dozens of tips over the years regarding the Perkins investigation.
“Any time you have a belief that this piece of information might bring about some closure for a family, like I said alive or dead, we have an obligation to follow through with that. So we will follow through with any tip that we get," Herford said.
BPSO currently has four cold cases, but they think of them as ongoing investigations. Herford says with all the cases, they will continue to work them until they are solved.
“This case will remain open from now until we find him," Herford said. "We will never quit looking for him or stop responding to any tip of lead that comes into this office.”
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Trent Perkins, you can contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 463-3281 or the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3715.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.