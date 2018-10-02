U.S.S. Orleck transforms into haunted ship for Halloween

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - From naval museum to haunted ship, the U.S.S. Orleck has been transformed for Halloween.
Every Friday and Saturday leading up to Halloween, brave souls can take a guided tour through the Orleck.
However, it isn’t for the faint of heart as actors and actresses will be around every corner of the narrow and spooky halls of the ship waiting to scare guests.
Shane Taylor is the Haunted Ship Coordinator and said the experience is really frightening.
“We shut off all the lights, we turn on all the red lights, we decorate the ship," Taylor said. "We actually started in June, started slowly decorating and getting everything ready. It takes a bunch of people a long time to get ready. We’ve got a bunch of actors going. The whole ship is just scary enough to begin with, but with all the twists and turns and people hiding in the dark ready to jump out and all of the people standing in the hallways and running, it’s creepy. I don’t even like walking through it and I know it’s coming.”
The Orleck has a special night for kids and those not wanted to be scared on Tuesday, October 30 where kids can go trick or treating and walk around the ship.
The money raised from the tours will go towards keeping the U.S.S. Orleck Naval Museum running.
