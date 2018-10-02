Two Singer men sentenced for roles in DeQuincy bank robbery

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Two Beauregard Parish men have been sentenced for their involvement in a bank robbery, according to Henri Lejeune with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.
Gordon Scott Cooper, 56, entered a bank in DeQuincy with an air-powered BB gun that looked like an automatic pistol in December 2017, says Lejeune. The suspect entered the bank, pointed a gun at the teller and demanded money. Gordon then stole $15,999 from two teller drawers.
Lejeune says police learned that a driver of a 2002 maroon Honda Pilot had been seen in the area acting suspiciously. Police then located Gordon’s nephew Chad Allen Cooper, 39, who admitted to assisting the robbery.
Police located BBs and CO2 cartridge for the air pistol used in the robbery, Lejeune says. Chad assisted police in finding his uncle. Once police located Gordon’s house, they found the Honda Pilot, a plastic bag containing money, and a pair of tennis shoes that Gordon identified as the ones worn in the robbery.
Gordon was arrested after a standoff, according to Capt. Tome Threet. Gordon and Chad pleaded guilty. Both men were charged with carrying a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree robbery and armed robbery with a firearm, and Chad is also being charged with obstruction of justice after allegedly trying to burn evidence that linked the two men to the bank robbery.
Gordon is sentenced to 84 months in prison for one count of bank robbery. Chad is sentenced to 48 months in prison for one count of bank robbery. They are also sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $15,899 in restitution.
The FBI and the Dequincy Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Ayo prosecuted the case. United States District Judge Robert G. James presided over the hearing.
