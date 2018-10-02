Sulphur police release name of driver in train, vehicle accident

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department has released the name of the driver involved in the train and vehicle collision on N. Crocker Street, near W. Verdine Street.
Grant Marshall Ozment, 22, of Webster, Texas, was traveling north in a Ford Explorer and failed to yield to a westbound Union Pacific train, according to authorities.
“The initial investigation reveals he failed to obey the lights, the railroad crossings that were flashing and the bells,” says Officer AJ Powell, Sulphur PD’s lead traffic accident re-constructionist.
Authorities say they received the call around 5:30 p.m.
Ozment was originally taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but was then taken to a Lafayette hospital. Authorities say he still remains in critical condition after surgery.
“His phone rode on the front of the train for a quarter mile,” says Powell. “Upon finding it, it had a GPS mapping application open. We don’t know if he was distracted by that, maybe didn’t hear the train, and was maybe trying to navigate to his destination.”
All railroad crossings other than Beglis, Post Oak, and Prater were closed until around 9 p.m. according to Powell.
“Per Union Pacific’s policy, they come and check both of their operators for impairment or injury,” says Powell. “They come to look at their black box, similar to a plane’s. It’s a data recorder. It will notify them of the speed of the train, how long the train horn was sounding, how long the bell was ringing. There’s a lot on on-scene investigating on their end and ours.”
Powell says until Union Pacific’s on-scene investigation was completed, the train couldn’t begin moving again.
“At best, it takes a train a quarter mile to come to a full stop,” says Powell. “Whereas, a typical car driving thirty miles per hour may take sixty feet. You can swerve in a vehicle. A train cannot. A train can only slow down. If you see lights, stop.”
The investigation is still ongoing and is being led by Powell.
Powell asked anyone with information concerning this investigation to call 337-527-4550.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.