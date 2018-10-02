Sulphur Police arrest 7 in drug bust

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department has arrested seven after a drug bust Monday.
According to Sgt. Nicholas Johnson, Sulphur police conducted a narcotics search warrant at 2:45 p.m. at a residence on West Verdine Street.
Johnson said neighbors in the area complained of heavy foot and vehicle traffic at the residence and detectives were informed of possible drug use and distribution with minors present.
“During the search and large quantity of methamphetamine along with weapons and other items," says Johnson. "DCFS was contacted in regards to the juveniles who were on the scene and they were taken care of through their channels.”
Four minors were at the home at the time of the search warrant. The Department of Child and Family Services was contacted and the minors are currently in their care.
Johnson says inspectors with the City of Sulphur have placed an “unsafe structure” notice at the home due to electrical problems.
“During the execution of the search warrant there were what’s considered unsafe conditions at the household," says Johnson. "The city inspectors were called and they deemed the residence unsafe until corrections can be made to those unsafe conditions.”
One of the seven arrested was a juvenile, who is facing one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
“The Sulphur Police Department will actively continue to stop the distribution of narcotics in the city and ask that if you have any further information, to contact the Narcotics Division,” Johnson said.
Arrested:
- Brandy Michelle Teel, of Sulphur: Methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, cruelty to juveniles, keeping a disorderly place.
- Michael Andrew Quinones, of Shreveport: Methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, cruelty to juveniles, letting a disorderly place.
- Joshua Albert Denny, of Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia, letting a disorderly place.
- Mandy Lynn Bleichroth (Broussard), of Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia, keeping a disorderly place.
- Jaymee Dawn Chaffee, of Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia, letting a disorderly place.
- Vanessa Marie Aguilera, of Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia, keeping a disorderly place.
Johnson says that those arrested and charged with misdemeanors have been issued citations and have been released.
