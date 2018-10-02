Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: October 01, 2018

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
Charles Edward Bennett Jr, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond: $9,000
Arron Daniel Bryant, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, out of state detainer, bicycle front lamps. Bond: $5,000
Gerald James Lejeune, 59, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Payton Rodriguez, 18, Natchitoches: Disturbing the peace, criminal trespass, in state detainer.
Jacob Chance Constance, 27, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things, direct contempt of court.
Augustus George Jackson III, 30, Lake Charles: Theft.
Justin Keith Williams, 29, Abbeville: Direct contempt of court, in state detainer.
Willie James Stevens, 51, Lake Charles: First degree rape.
Alex Joseph Lemoine, 28, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated.
Crystal Lynn Hernandez, 38, Houston, TX: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Michael Williams Arabie, 43, Lake Charles: Simple criminal battery, illegal possession of stolen things.
Gage Mickeal Viator, 22, Iowa: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Marshall Angelo Colton, 39, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, home invasion.
Effie Kate Ware-McAlister, 50, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Donald Ray Pitre, 58, Lake Charles: Two counts of simple burglary.
Dylan Michael Nicholson Ardoin, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery on pregnant victim, simple escape, battery of a police officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, public intimidation.
Matthew Karl Durn, 25, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, hit and run driving, reckless operation, careless operation.
Kevin Jared Hand, 36, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage.
Jason Eric Keeley, 35, Iowa: Possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of narcotics. Bond: $525,000
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.