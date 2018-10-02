South Cameron to forfeit Week 6 game vs. Basile

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The South Cameron High School football team has struggled with low team numbers in recent seasons and this week, due to a lack of healthy players, the Tarpons will forfeit their upcoming game with Basile High School.
South Cameron Head Coach Darryl Lee confirmed the school’s forfeiture to KPLC and said the Tarpons have “seven to eight injured players.” The Tarpons regularly dress out 17 players.
With the loss, South Cameron falls to 1-5 on the season, while the Bearcats improve to 4-2.
