McNeese looks to remain undefended in SLC play against ACU

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese remains undefeated in the Southland Conference after beating Stephen F. Austin for the first time at home since 2012 and after the win, the Pokes have now been ranked in the FCS for 13 straight games dating back to last season.
“Of course, we’ve had a lot of better wins than that one, but it’s still a win. We thought we played very well on defense and our backs were against the wall multiple times, but we ended up coming though. Offensively, we did some good things, but the second half they made it tough. Of Course, there are things we need to clean up, like ball security,” Lance Guidry said. “But we’re sitting pretty right now at 3-0 in conference and going into this week we have a chance to be 4-0. We are in a good position, a lot better than we were last year.”
This week the Cowboys prepare for Southland Conference opponent Abilene Christian. A team the Pokes beat last year on the road after scoring just 13 points. This year the Wildcats Haven’t been held under 20 points yet this season. DWA has other plans.
“There’s a first for everything. Coming here to the Hole is going to be tough. Our defense is going to be ready to play,” Jovon Burriss said. “We practice well every week and were going to give it our all. We’re going to go out there and except the challenge and hold them under twenty.”
ACU is currently ranked 1st in the league in total offense behind quarterback Luke Anthony. The redshirt Sophomore is averaging 295.5 passing yards per game. He has help from his backfield with Billy McCrary and Tracy James ranking 4th and 5th in the Southland in rushing.
“He’s not a running as far as pulling the ball down on run plays and running, but he does buy time and is a good athlete,” Guidry said. “We’ll come up with a good game plan where we will try and contain him and keep him in the pocket, so we can get some hits on him.”
McNeese will look to remain undefeated in Southland play on Saturday and also hope to pick up their 500th win for the program.
