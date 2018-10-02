Man arrested for selling phony fundraiser tickets to the mayor

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) - On Saturday morning, Oakdale Police arrested Isaac Harris for allegedly selling tickets to a fake plate lunch fundraiser, telling people different stories as to why he was raising the money. Bobbi Brown works at Canal Coffee, and says she was tricked into buying a ticket.
"He said his sisters house had burnt down. He said it was like five dollars, ten dollars, something like that. He said they’d be delivered on September 28," says Brown.
But those lunches never came. In fact, Chief of Police, Joseph Locket says Harris was selling tickets on Saturday morning, after the date they were all supposed to be delivered. But he happened to sell them to the wrong person.
"I mean he deliberately conned money out of people. I think one hundred percent he knew he wasn't having a barbecue. I think he was just conning people for their money," says Mayor of Oakdale, Gene Paul.
Paul bought two tickets a week prior. Paul says when he didn't receive the lunches he paid for, he questioned Harris, and the excuses Harris gave made Paul suspicious enough to call the police.
"My first instinct was 'well it's just 12 dollars'. But then when you're on a fixed income, twelve dollars is a lot of money," says Paul.
"people have big hearts these days, but they don't want to be taken advantage of. this guy took advantage of people and that's sad to say because people work hard for their money, but not everybody is that way," says Chief of Police Locket.
Brown says this incident is going to make everyone must think twice before donating to a charitable cause.
