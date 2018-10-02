Louisiana commissioner of higher education makes stop in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, the Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education, has deemed October 1st as first generation student day.
To kick off the day she started at McNeese to celebrate those who were first in their family to receive higher education.
Dr. Reed states, “Louisiana needs your talent."
She visited Lake Charles as part of her “I’m First Campaign”. She encourages those who are the first in their families to persevere and know that they’re not alone.
Hanna Bertrand, a first generation freshman at McNeese stated, “It made me feel very comforted and loved to know that someone who we don’t even know came here to root for us, to be a first generation college student.”
She visited SOWELA’s campus as well. She gathered with community stakeholders and brainstormed ideas to make the best environment for students.
Reed stated, “I was so excited about the diversity in the room. We had K-12 and elected officials, mayors, and industry...it was a great opportunity for me to listen in and ask some questions about how we’re doing and how we can get better."
For a look at the “I’m first Campaign” you can follow @LA_Regents on twitter.
