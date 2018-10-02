Lake Charles man sentenced in drug task force arrest

During a narcotics investigation on Hinton Drive, C.A.T. detectives found one Sigarms Model 250 semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing 12 live rounds; one Glock Model 36, .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol containing a magazine with four live rounds; one sawed-off Stevens Model 940E, .410-gauge break-action shotgun; and one sawed-off 20-gauge break-action shotgun of unknown make and model. They also found loose synthetic marijuana on the television stand in the living room, and they located 936 pills, two pink plastic bags of synthetic marijuana, a cigarette pack containing a glass vile with drug residue, a cellophane baggie with five ecstasy pills and $1,145