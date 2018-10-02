Lake Charles man sentenced in drug task force arrest

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun in addition to other firearms and trafficking drugs, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph.
Mark Anthony Washington was charged with one count of possession of a shotgun with a barrel of less than 18 inches in length and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Washington was originally arrested on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 after the Calcasieu Parish Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T.) found a stash of guns and drugs at his residence.
During a narcotics investigation on Hinton Drive, C.A.T. detectives found one Sigarms Model 250 semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing 12 live rounds; one Glock Model 36, .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol containing a magazine with four live rounds; one sawed-off Stevens Model 940E, .410-gauge break-action shotgun; and one sawed-off 20-gauge break-action shotgun of unknown make and model. They also found loose synthetic marijuana on the television stand in the living room, and they located 936 pills, two pink plastic bags of synthetic marijuana, a cigarette pack containing a glass vile with drug residue, a cellophane baggie with five ecstasy pills and $1,145
Both shotgun barrels were shorter than the legal limit, said the C.A.T.
Detectives arrested Mark Anthony Washington, a convicted felon with numerous prior felony drug-related arrests, said the C.A.T.
According to the June 5, 2018 guilty plea Washington said he lived at the residence and had bought the guns on the street.
He is sentenced to 120 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
