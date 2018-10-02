Heavy rainfall puts a damper on outside laborers

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The rainfall in September was over half the normal amount it usually gets. This put the jobs of many outdoor laborers on hold.
“If you’re in this business and you don’t have something set aside or a plan prepared…it can really hurt you," said Walter Melton, owner of Deep Woods Lawn & Landscaping.
This has been the first day rain conditions have subsided which means a lot of workers are playing catch up.
“I feel bad for the dirt guys cause we do some dirt jobs and we’re having to put off a lot of that during this time... but we have ways to make it up," Melton said.
This was true for Coullion Construction owner, Trace Buford.
“Every day we’re out here trying to fix stuff caused by the rain. We work for one day to catch up for two days," said Buford.
This causes a ripple effect, not only hurting the construction workers but the companies that employ them.
“I have a lot of customers that want me to get to their projects and I can’t make it there because it’s too muddy they got deadlines to meet and if they’re not meeting their deadlines that’s the longer they’re going to be out of business," said Buford.
Both owners say that the only solution is more sunlight.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.