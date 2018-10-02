Handy pleads guilty to attempted second degree murder of LC attorney

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -A year and four months ago two men fired shots into a residence in Iowa. Then deputies said it had to do with an argument between a woman’s ex-boyfriend her fiance’.
Lake Charles attorney Jonathan Brown, who was inside the residence was shot in the back and seriously injured. He had to be airlifted with life threatening injuries.
Now Robert Handy has pleaded guilty to attempted second degree murder in the case.
Calcasieu Assistant D.A. Daniel Vermaelen is prosecuting the case..
"”He fired numerous rounds into the residence. The shell casings matched the description of the gun that he was holding. And with the grouping of the bullets in and around the door we could prove that he shot at the resident owner with the intent to kill him."
Handy was sentenced to 35 years in prison but 20 were suspended, which means he will serve about 15 years. He will be on probation for three years after being released from prison.
Brown was in ICU in Lafayette right after the shooting but has made good progress and can be seen representing clients in court these days.
"He's still going through both the physical and emotional recovery process, but he's a very strong individual, probably the strongest individual I've come across. He's already progressing very well with physical recovery. We're just glad that we could help him start with the emotional recovery and that he can kind of put this behind him."
Brown declined to be interviewed.
Co-defendant Kenneth Pattum is to be tried October 15.
