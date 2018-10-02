FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns with limited rain chances again on Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The day we’ve finally been waiting for! The sunshine has returned, and the rain will be limited. I cannot rule out a few showers, but again they will be limited. So, we will not see as much rain as the last few days. There will still be plenty of clouds around, but the sun will be peeking through at times. That will cause the temperatures to be warmer.
This evening will still have a few clouds around. The little bit of rain we had today will clear away. Quickly after sunset, the showers will dissipate and will die out. The temperature will still be warm but will be cooling down after sunset. We should have a nice evening along with a nice sunset.
Overnight, the clouds should gradually clear away. There will not be many clouds, therefore I do not expect any rain. It will be a quiet night. There could be some fog that forms in a few places overnight. Especially wherever we saw rain during the day. Lows tonight will be down in the lower to mid 70s.
Wednesday will also be a nice day. I have kept the rain chances at 20%. There could be a few showers that pop up, but they will also be limited. Certainly not everyone will see rain. There should be more sunshine in the afternoon. With the lower rain chances, the temperatures will be slightly higher. They will be very close to the low 90s in the afternoon.
The rain chances will pick back up by the latter half of the week. Thursday and Friday have a 40% chance of rain. Both of these days will have a few scattered showers and thunderstorms passing by in the afternoon. The rain will help keep the temperatures out of the 90s.
Next weekend, the rain chances will continue. I have the rain chances up to 40% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday. Therefore, it will not be a washout. Instead, the rain will be scattered, and not everyone will see rain. With the little bit of rain, that will keep the temperatures in the 80s.
I know we all want that long awaited cold front to arrive and bring cooler temperatures. Based on the long-range models, there is no indication a cold front is on its way. Basically, the entire southeast region will remain warm with above average temperatures for the next couple weeks.
In the tropics, Leslie has reformed in the Atlantic. Leslie is a tropical storm and will linger around in the open water for the next few days. Leslie may become a weak hurricane but poses no threat to the United States.
