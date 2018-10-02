FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms through mid-week; October heat continues

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the arrival of early morning patchy fog, remember to keep your headlights on low beam as you make your way out to work and school this morning with temperatures starting off around 70s degrees and a radar clear of any rain this morning. Sunshine will mix with clouds at times and allow temperatures to heat up quickly through the morning, into the middle 80s by noon.
Higher humidity today will mean feels like temperatures up into the middle 90s with actual air temperatures topping out around 90. Upper level high pressure will strengthen overhead and finally cut off the higher rain chances, if only for a short period, to nothing more than a couple of isolated afternoon thunderstorms mainly from mid afternoon through sunset with rain chances today and Wednesday at a much lower 20%. The forecast for Wednesday will be a replica of today.
Thursday through the upcoming weekend brings a higher rain chance due to a weaker ridge aloft and an abundance of Gulf moisture that will combine with daytime heating to set off a daily round of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. While rain chances look to be a little higher by late-week, timing will be confined to the afternoon hours when temperatures are at their hottest. This unusual weather pattern more typical of the summer months means afternoon storms each day with no signs of cooler weather as a big ridge aloft remains in place over the eastern half of the US, meanwhile a big trough moving in to the western states brings cooler weather to the western US next week.
In the tropics, an area favorable for possible development will be the western Caribbean over the next 5 days. This area is a favorable area climatologically speaking in October and will need to be monitored over the next week or so, but as of right now poses no imminent threat to the Gulf of Mexico. Stay tuned for updates. Otherwise, Leslie will remain out over the open waters of the Atlantic and pose no threat to the land. As of now, there are no threats to Southwest Louisiana but remember that we are still in hurricane season through November, so it’s always important to stay prepared!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
