FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms through mid-week; October heat continues

In the tropics, an area favorable for possible development will be the western Caribbean over the next 5 days. This area is a favorable area climatologically speaking in October and will need to be monitored over the next week or so, but as of right now poses no imminent threat to the Gulf of Mexico. Stay tuned for updates. Otherwise, Leslie will remain out over the open waters of the Atlantic and pose no threat to the land. As of now, there are no threats to Southwest Louisiana but remember that we are still in hurricane season through November, so it’s always important to stay prepared!