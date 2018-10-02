DeRidder Police searching for five shoplifting suspects

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - Police are looking for several suspects involved in an alleged shoplifting, according to a Facebook post from the DeRidder Police Department.
The suspects in the photos below are seen taking large items from a local business on July 21 and August 24, says DPD. The suspects drove away in a white Ford Taurus.
DPD says the suspects are believed to be from the Lake Charles area. Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918.
