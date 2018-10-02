DeRidder Police searching for five shoplifting suspects

By Tresia Bowles | October 2, 2018 at 8:19 AM CDT - Updated October 2 at 8:19 AM

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - Police are looking for several suspects involved in an alleged shoplifting, according to a Facebook post from the DeRidder Police Department.

On July 21st, 2018 and August 24th, 2018 the subjects in the photos were involved in shoplifting several large items...

Posted by DeRidder Police Department on Monday, October 1, 2018

The suspects in the photos below are seen taking large items from a local business on July 21 and August 24, says DPD. The suspects drove away in a white Ford Taurus.

DPD says the suspects are believed to be from the Lake Charles area. Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918.

