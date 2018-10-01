Coach O on LSU-Florida rivalry: ‘It’s going to be a battle, it’s going to be a war.’

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - The LSU-Florida rivalry will be renewed Saturday in “The Swamp.” It’s a testy game, with a ton of emotions involved.
“It’s going to be a battle, it’s going to be a war. It’s going to take 60 minutes. This is a rivalry game. It comes down to one play or two,” said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron.
For the second time this year, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his showing against Ole Miss. With Burrow firing on all cylinders, LSU’s offense should be very dangerous at Florida.
LSU beat the Gators last year, 17-16. The Tigers are 3-point favorites for the 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
