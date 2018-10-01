Brees on Giants win: ‘We found our rhythm’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints' offense missed a lot of opportunities inside the 20 yard line during the first half of the game against The New York Giants, but Drew Brees believes the team hit their stride in the second half.
“Second half it was a different story. I feel like we found our rhythm,” said Brees. “We played with better tempo. We made some bigger plays in the passing game and on the ground. The guys up front did a really great job all game.”
The Saints won 33-18.
The team now has three wins and one loss for the season.
