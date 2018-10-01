Woman donates her late husbands toy car collection to hospitalized children

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - Most people recall the thrill of playing with toy cars as a child. Some even collected them throughout the years. A man named William Esler did just that for just under 40 years. But now that collection is about to find a new home.
“He started when we lived in California. We lived there for 37 and a half years. He loved doing that and he just treasured these things”, says Elser.
William died 3 years ago, leaving his collection in the hands of his wife, who is now letting these cars brighten up someone else’s life by donating them all to the Shreveport Shriners Children’s Hospital.
“I just knew that I don’t have that many more years left. I just knew that my kids didn’t want them, I only have three children left. but I knew that they didn’t like collecting stuff and it would probably be just given away or put in the trash or something, and I just couldn’t stand to see that happen”, says Elser.
Shriners Children’s Hospital will not accept any toys that are not still in their original boxes. Over the 37 years of collecting all these cars, not once did Elser ever open them up.
“I haven’t counted them individually but there’s probably in excess of 750 of them. Still packaged. Still very valuable. This is going to be wonderful for the children in the hospital, they’re going to love it. These are old but they’re just brand-new condition, still in their packages”, says Fowler.
Terry Fowler with Shriners says these kids often have extensive stays at the hospital, and this donation will make their stay a little better.
“Those children sometimes have to stay for a period of time, you know, weeks at a time. They’ll get a blessing from this”, says Fowler.
Elser says she wishes her husband could see the good that his collection is going towards.
“He wasn’t here to help see this, you know I’m sad about that. But he would be happy. He would be really happy knowing that someone was going to enjoy all of this. He loved these, he just would not part with them, but I know he’s happy now, he’s probably looking down from heaven saying thank you”, says Elser.
