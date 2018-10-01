Oculoplastic surgery and the conditions it treats

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - As people age, faces change, skin sags and it can become damaged.
“A lot of people come in because especially for the upper lids, they get so much skin it hangs over the lashes and it blocks the superior portion of the vision,” said Lake Charles Oculoplastic Surgeon, Doctor Mark Crawford. “The structures, the tissue around the eye, the lids, the tissues around the lids and the upper and lower eye.”
Oculoplastics is a specialized area of care that focuses on aesthetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery of the face, orbits, eyelids and lacrimal system.
“We can do hair removal, vascular reduction on the face, tattoo removal, and it can treat active acne, impulse light, it can treat acne, rosea, no down time sun damage,” Crawford said.
Much of what Doctor Crawford does is help patients lead a more functional life by removing certain areas of fat and excess skin on the face that can cause problems with vision.
“Fat and extra skin on the lower lids can prolapse forward, the brows can drop down and need to be lifted so it’s either functional or cosmetic,” Crawford said.
New advances in surgical treatment can help with necessary medical treatments and can be performed in an office setting.
