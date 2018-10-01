Oakdale man arrested for selling fake lunch plates

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) - A man has been arrested for selling plate lunches for a fake fundraiser, according to a Facebook post from the Oakdale Police Department.
Issac Harris was going around Oakdale and Oberlin accepting money for plate lunches claiming they were for his sick family member or a house that burnt down, along with many other stories, on September 29, according to Chief Lockett with Oakdale Police. Harris never produced any meals.
Harris is charged with theft. Lockett says Harris convinced so many people and the police are still investigating.
OPD says if you purchased a lunch from Harris, notify the police department. If anyone approaches you selling anything, contact local police to verify that the fundraiser is valid.
