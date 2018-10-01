‘Friends of the Calcasieu Library’ holds meeting to discuss tax renewal

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A 10-year, 5.99 mill renewal will be on the November 6 ballot. For those whose property tax is valued at $150,000, the renewal will cost about $45 per year, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library.
This renewal is set to provide 96% of the library system’s funding and could possibly generate $12.8 million for libraries across the parish.
Tonight’s meeting is open for the public to get information about the tax renewal. It will be held at the Central Library on West Claude Street at 5:30 p.m.
