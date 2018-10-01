FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances trending lower through mid-week

Expect rain chances a little lower at 40% but still prepare for the likelihood of some storms afternoon later today, so make sure to send the kids out with their rain gear as they head out for school today. A ridge of high pressure will build over the area through mid-week and should result in fewer daily storms for Tuesday and Wednesday with chances lower at 30% but a warm and moist onshore wind will mean a couple of storms will still be possible, with a weather pattern more typical of summer with daily storm chances.