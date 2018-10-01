FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances trending lower through mid-week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The weekend was a washout with most of Southwest Louisiana picking up at least a couple of inches of rain Saturday and Sunday, a rain that was more of a nuisance as it remained in place through your Saturday evening and Sunday morning and made for another wet football game for McNeese. In fact, most every day in September received measurable rain which ended in over 10 inches of rain, or over 5 inches above what is normal for Lake Charles.
The pattern over the weekend is not typical weather for October, especially with nighttime lows running about 10 degrees warmer than average which are in the middle 60s. Lows at night will be more reminiscent of summer with temperatures at night in the 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees each afternoon. The stalled front that brought the higher rain chances over the weekend continues to dissipate today but residual moisture which remains high will combine with daytime heating to set off another round of scattered afternoon thunderstorms today.
Expect rain chances a little lower at 40% but still prepare for the likelihood of some storms afternoon later today, so make sure to send the kids out with their rain gear as they head out for school today. A ridge of high pressure will build over the area through mid-week and should result in fewer daily storms for Tuesday and Wednesday with chances lower at 30% but a warm and moist onshore wind will mean a couple of storms will still be possible, with a weather pattern more typical of summer with daily storm chances.
Later in the week the ridge aloft will weaken and thus a little higher daily rain chance returns Thursday through the weekend, but absent of any larger scale features such as fronts or upper level disturbance, these rain chances will be confined to the scattered afternoon variety and shouldn’t cause too many issues for outdoor activities, especially those after sunset each day.
The tropical outlook looks very quiet this week for the Gulf with the only entity in the entire Atlantic basin being Leslie which will continue to remain in a tales spin in the north-central Atlantic and will be no threat to land over the next several days.
Have a great Monday!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.