FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Limited rain chances early this week, then increasing again by Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - As we start this week, there are more clouds sticking around. There will be a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. I have a 40% chance of rain today. The positive thing about today is that the clouds should break apart in a few areas, allowing for some sunshine. Therefore, the temperature will be slightly warmer.
This evening will still have a few clouds around. It could make for a beautiful sunset. With the loss of daytime heating, the showers around us will come to an end. There may be one or two small showers left behind after sunset, but those will not last much longer. The temperature will slowly cool down after sunset, and it will be humid.
Overnight, the clouds should slowly break apart. I do not expect there to be as many clouds in the morning as we start the day on Tuesday. There will not be any rain during the overnight hours. Lows tonight will cool to the lower to mid 70s.
On Tuesday I have lowered the rain chance to only 20%. There will be even less rain around. I cannot rule out a couple stray showers, but those will be limited. There will be plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs will be near the 90 degree mark.
Wednesday will also be a nice day. I have kept the rain chances at 20%. There could be a few showers that pop up, but they will be limited. Certainly not everyone will see rain. With the lower rain chances, the temperatures will be slightly higher. They will be very close to the low 90s in the afternoon.
The rain chances will pick back up by the latter half of the week. Thursday and Friday have a 40% chance of rain. Both of these days will have a few scattered showers and thunderstorms passing by in the afternoon. The rain will help keep the temperatures out of the 90s.
Next weekend, the rain chances will continue. I have the rain chances up to 40% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday. Therefore, it will not be a washout. Instead, the rain will be scattered, and not everyone will see rain. With the little bit of rain, that will keep the temperatures in the 80s.
In the tropics, Leslie has reformed in the Atlantic. Leslie is a tropical storm and will linger around in the open water for the next few days. Leslie may become a weak hurricane but poses no threat to the United States.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.