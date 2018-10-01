2018 College & Career Fair

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is partnering with the Calcasieu Counselor’s Association as well as McNeese State
University to host their annual college and career fair.
More than forty colleges, universities, businesses and military branches will be participating in the fair.
The fair is open to students in grades 8 to 12 and will be held in the recreational complex at McNeese State University from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. this evening.
Students will have the opportunity to visit with representatives about employment potential, the secondary education process, and military service.
Admission is free for students.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.