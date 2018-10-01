Car crashes into Ralph’s Industrial Electronics

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A car has crashed into Ralph’s Industrial Electronics on U.S. 90, according to Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police.
Senegal says a 2013 Blue Hyundai Sonata drove off the left side of U.S. 90, went through a ditch, went through a chain link fence, another ditch, then into the building west of Goodman Road.
The employee told KPLC she was the only person in the store when the crash happened.
Minor injuries have been reported, says Senegal. Louisiana State Police are still investigating this crash. KPLC and FOX29 are following this story and will update as more information becomes available.
