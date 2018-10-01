Brees close to breaking Peyton Manning passing record

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees needs just 201 yards passing against the Redskins next Monday night to break Peyton Manning’s career passing yards record. The Saints host Washington in the Dome.
Against the Giants, Brees threw for 217 yards, with no touchdown passes. But the no scores doesn’t matter, the Saints beat New York.
Brees shot down questions in the past about breaking passing records, and he did the same, kind of.
“It doesn’t affect my approach. Just focusing on winning the next game, whoever that opponent is. Just trying not to make a bigger deal out of this than it already is. Just focused on my preparation and my process and let the rest take care of itself,” said Brees.
A reporter prodded a little further asking, “Is it nice though, that it’s likely going to come at home?”
“I hope it does. I hope it does in front of our fans,” said Brees.
