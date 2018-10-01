B.J. Blunt named Southland Defensive Player of the Week as the Cowboys remain top 10 in FCS polls

Blunt recorded a career-high 12 tackles in the game to go along with two sacks, 5 ½ tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery

By Brady Renard | October 1, 2018 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 3:59 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese senior linebacker B.J. Blunt has been named this week’s Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in the last three weeks after his dominating performance in the Cowboys’ 17-10 win over Stephen F. Austin this past Saturday.

Blunt recorded a McNeese career-high 12 tackles in the game to go along with two sacks, 5 ½ tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery. Those numbers increases his season totals to 36 tackles, seven sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss, all team highs.

The New Orleans native is currently ranked tied at the No. 1 spot in the FCS for most sacks on the season and is alone at the top in total tackles for a loss. He was also named honorable mention as the STATS National Defensive Player of the Week.

Blunt was named the SLC and the STATS National Defensive Player of the Week two weeks ago after his performance in the Cowboys’ win over Nicholls.

COWBOYS CLIMB IN FCS POLLS

McNeese moved up one spot in each of the STATS Media and AFCA Coaches FCS Top 25 polls, sitting at No. 9 in the STATS and 10th in the coaches poll.

It’s the third straight week for McNeese (4-1, 3-0 SLC) to hold down a spot in the STATS top 10 while the jump to No. 10 in the coaches poll marks the second time in the last three weeks to rank in the top 10.

The Cowboys are one of four Southland Conference teams to rank in the top 25. Nicholls is ranked 12th in both polls, Sam Houston State is 15th in the STATS and 16th in the AFCA.

FCS STATS Poll (October 1)

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Previous Rank

1

North Dakota State

4-0

3947 (155)

1

2

James Madison

4-1

3794 (3)

2

3

South Dakota State

2-1

3433

3

4

Kennesaw State

4-1

3432

4

5

Eastern Washington

4-1

3351

5

6

Weber State

3-1

3124

6

7

Wofford

3-1

3002

7

8

Jacksonville State

3-1

2692

8

9

McNeese

4-1

2578

10

10

Elon

3-1

2483

11

11

North Carolina A&T

4-1

2253

12

12

Nicholls

3-2

1971

15

13

Stony Brook

4-1

1969

18

14

Montana

4-1

1731

17

15

Illinois State

3-1

1700

9

16

UC Davis

3-1

1420

19

17

Sam Houston State

2-2

1291

21

18

Rhode Island

3-1

1012

22

19

Villanova

3-2

990

T13

20

Central Arkansas

2-2

972

T13

21

Colgate

4-0

723

24

22

Northern Iowa

2-2

672

23

23

Towson

3-1

586

25

24

Missouri State

3-1

566

NR

25

Maine

2-2

409

16

Others Receiving Votes: Chattanooga 254, East Tennessee State 224, Princeton 187, South Dakota 162, Western Illinois 80, Montana State 70, North Dakota 65, Idaho State 54, Yale 46, Dartmouth 27, Sacramento State 23, Tennessee State 21, Prairie View A&M 14, Delaware 9, Harvard 7, Mercer 4, Howard 2.

FCS Coaches Poll (October 1)

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Previous Rank

1

North Dakota State

4-0

650 (26)

1

2

James Madison

4-1

624

2

3

Kennesaw State

4-1

581

4

T4

Eastern Washington

4-1

557

5

T4

South Dakota State

2-1

557

3

6

Wofford

3-1

530

6

7

Weber State

3-1

500

7

8

Jacksonville State

3-1

466

8

9

Elon

3-1

438

9

10

McNeese

4-1

418

11

11

North Carolina A&T

4-1

368

13

12

Nicholls

3-2

344

15

13

Stony Brook

4-1

330

17

14

Illinois State

3-1

266

10

15

Montana

4-1

262

18

16

Sam Houston State

2-2

242

19

17

Rhode Island

3-1

205

20

18

Central Arkansas

2-2

198

12

19

Villanova

3-2

185

14

20

Colgate

4-0

149

23

21

UC Davis

3-1

144

22

22

Northern Iowa

2-2

139

21

23

Princeton

3-0

72

25

24

Towson

3-1

65

NR

25

Maine

2-2

63

16

Others Receiving Votes: East Tennessee State, 17; South Dakota, 15; Chattanooga, 14; Missouri State, 13; Western Illinois, 10; Sacramento State, 7; Southeastern Louisiana, 5; Yale, 4; Dartmouth, 3; Montana State, 3; Delaware, 2; Idaho State, 2; Harvard, 1; Tennessee State, 1.

