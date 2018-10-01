Advisory panel appointed to interview LC police chief applicants

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Six people have been appointed by the mayor to interview applicants for the Lake Charles police chief job.
They are Pastor Edward Alexander, of Christian Baptist Church; Pastor Steve James, of Trinity Baptist Church; attorney Michael Antoon; Sylvia Stelly, of LA Familia Resource Center; Lake Charles City Council President Mark Eckard and Council Member Rodney Geyen.
The panel will interview the nine applicants for police chief and then provide a short list to mayor Nic Hunter.
“We are acting as a guide for the panel, but we are certainly not telling them what questions to ask," said Hunter. "We truly want this to be a very organic experience from the panelists' point of view. They are all individuals, they are all approaching this with their own backgrounds and their own experiences here in Lake Charles.”
After the panel presents a short list to the mayor, he expects to make his choice and submit it to the city council for approval during an open meeting, in which citizens will have the opportunity to speak.
Current Chief Don Dixon retires in January. Officials hope the new chief will be selected by the end of December.
