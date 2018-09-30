Unrestrained man dies in fatal crash in Beauregard parish

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - On September 29, 2018, shortly after 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 112 near Louisiana Highway 1146 in Beauregard Parish.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 29-year-old Steven Hendricks of Oakdale was entering a curve while traveling east on LA 112 when the truck ran off the north side of the highway, struck a tree, and overturned.
Hendricks was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Beauregard Parish Coroner’s Office.
A passenger in the vehicle, 29-year-old Jeffery Butler of DeRidder, was also unrestrained and was transported from the scene with serious injuries.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Hendricks and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
