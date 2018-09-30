16th annual Step Up 4 Downs Syndrome Walk

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The rain didn’t keep hundreds from showing their support at the Step Up 4 Down Syndrome Walk held this morning at the Lake Charles Civic Center.
The walk which raises money for the organization is held every year in hopes of raising community awareness about down syndrome and understanding the special abilities of children and adults with the disorder.
“We all gather with our friends and our family so that individuals can spend time and realize they’re no different than anybody else and tear down some of those stereotypes that people think they can’t do this or they can’t do that," said Up 4 Downs coordinator, Melanie Sarro.
This year marked the 16th annual walk held here in Lake Charles.
Attendees were able to enjoy games, food, live music as well as a silent auction.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.