Saina Wins 4-Mile at Cowboy Stampede

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - LAKE CHARLES – Sophomore Daniel Saina captured first place Saturday morning at the Lake Charles Toyota McNeese Cowboy Stampede in the men’s 4-mile competition in the field of 99.
Saina crossed the finish line with a time of 21:07.7, 12 seconds faster than second-place finisher Oscar Leyva of Texas A&M – CC.
Saina credits his upbringing in Kenya as the reason for running well in tough conditions.
“In Kenya I used to run on muddy courses like this,” said Saina. “I found it easy as long as I kept moving so I just took advantage of that.”
The Cowboys finished second overall in team standings with 58 points; trailing only Texas A&M – CC who scored 39.
UL-Lafayette (60), Sam Houston St. (122), and Northwestern St. (163) make up the remaining top five.
Miguel Barrera-Lopez finished in the top 10, coming in at ninth, with a time of 21:47.0.
Markus Kopp finished 13th with a time of 21:58.6. Aaron Gilliam and Joey Croft, who finished 17th and 18th with times of 22:21.2 and 22:23.2 respectively, followed Kopp.
Other Cowboy finishers saw Niall Holt at 25th with a time of 22:45.1; William Devaney at 33rd with a 22:52.0; and Eric Greene at 52nd with a 23:44.1.
The Cowgirls finished second overall in the women’s 3-mile race with 51 points. Texas A&M-CC won the event with 24 points. Sam Houston St. (77), Prairie View (166), and Northwestern St. (171) closed out the top five.
Gladys Jerotich finshed second overall with an 18:10.0. Allyson Girard won the women’s race with a time of 17:15.2.
Alissa Lander crossed the line next for the Cowgirls with a time of 19:13.6, securing an eighth place finish. Imogen Hull followed shortly after in 11th with a time of 19:30.7.
Jessica Fox and Sally Hughes would also finish in the top 20. Fox finished the day 14th with a time of 19:43.1. Hughes would cross the line two seconds later with a time of 19:45.0, finishing 16th on the day.
Other Cowgirl finishers saw Estela Pina at 31st with a time of 20:23.1; Jaclyn Gonzalez at 48th with a 21:07.9; Sophie Grabner at 61st with a 21:55.5; Sara Lamdendola at 64th with a 22:06.8; and Haile Gilroy at 75th with a 22:52.8.
“This is the biggest college race we have had here in quite some time. The fact that we are hosting the Southland Conference Championship here makes it great to see some conference schools come over,” said head coach Brendon Gilroy. “It wasn’t about times here, it was more of a character builder. It’s going to be a gut check for a lot of our kids. We packed well on the men’s side and the women ran well.”
Both cross country teams will return to action on October 13 when they travel to College Station, Texas for the Texas A&M Arturo Barrios Invitational.
