New scouting center opens in Westlake

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Local boys and girls scouts now have a newly renovated center in Westlake where they can go to enjoy activities and learn more about the organization.
The Myers-Eastman Scouting Center in Westlake recently underwent remodeling.
Representative Jeff Hunsicker says this project has been 5 years in the making and this new center serves as a scouts museum, displaying the rich history of the local troops.
“It was initially built in 1980 and was in dire need of repair," Hunsicker said.
The newly renovated facility will house almost 200 boy scouts, girl scouts and cub scouts.
It is located at 1201 John Stine Rd.
