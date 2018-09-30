McNeese volleyball picks up first SLC win of the season

BEAUMONT, Texas—Freshman Paige Havel and Amari Franklin recorded career highs to lead McNeese volleyball to its first Southland Conference victory of the season, a 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23) win over Lamar Saturday.
Havel led all players with a career high 17 kills and Franklin dished out a career high 48 assists, also a match high. Havel also led the Cowgirls with four blocks and a .419 hitting percent on the day.
“Lamar played a quality match this afternoon,” said head coach Ashleigh Fitzgerald. “We consistently battled, made the occasional adjustment, and did the best job we have done all year long of not getting rattled.
“I’m excited to see us maturing and excited to host New Orleans and Nicholls in home matches next week,” Fitzgerald said.
McNeese (3-15, 1-2 SLC) took an early 2-0 over all match lead by taking the opening set 25-22. Lamar (4-11, 1-3 SLC) evened the match with a second set 25-19 win.
Following a brief intermission, McNeese took the third set 25-17 to take a 2-1 overall lead.
The fourth set was back and forth with both teams trading points. With Lamar leading 23-22, a kill by Havel tied it at 23 all. Havel and Franklin teamed up for two straight blocks to win the fourth set 25-23 and the overall match win.
Havel was joined in double figure kills by Keegan Nelms who picked up 12. Three Cowgirls recorded double figure digs, led by 15 from Angela McGownd. Haley Schneider picked up a career high 13 and Nelms was credited with 11 for her third double-double of the season.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.