McNeese fans tailgate rain or shine

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - During McNeese State University first home game of the season, we talked to some tailgaters who said they would be tailgating rain or shine. On Saturday, fans held true to their word.
“You know it’s Saturday and this is just what we do in Louisiana, we go to football games and we tailgate,” Lake Charles Toyota owner Philip Tarver said. “I think Louisiana taught the country how to tailgate.”
Even though Saturday’s forecast was 40-percent chance of rain, that didn’t stop Louisiana’s finest.
“Can’t stop us from coming out here, we got a lot of people that’s gonna come,” tailgater Matt Hardy said. “Fortunately they haven’t showed up yet, they’ll be here though. We got the phones blowing up, ‘Are y’all still there? Y’all still there?’ Yeah we’re here.”
Because if McNeese players can play in the rain, the fans can tailgate.
“The lightening tempered a little bit, but no lightening, just it’s just kinda drizzling a little bit,” Tarver said. “In the rain like playing in the rain when you were a kid. We are having a good time.”
Plus, fans don’t want to break the tradition.
"We’ve been tailgating since as long as I can remember, as far as I can remember at least 25 years,” Ashley Hughes said. “And we just love coming out here to support them love coming to the game, had the same seats for years and years. Just seeing everyone rooting on the Cowboys.”
“And every year they get better and better," Briley Hughes added.
This week the Cowboys are taking on the SFA lumberjacks, last season they beat SFA 35 to 0, and fans are pretty confident they will win again today.
“Our boys a playing really good, they are good kids, real good young men, they really are, I’ve been around them a bunch,” Tarver said. “We enjoy their company and they are good hard working young men. Got good leadership.”
Some have even decided to predict the score.
“I predict the Cowboys gone win 28-14,” Hardey said.
“Depends on the weather, if its good and cold, cool front comes in we will probably get some gumbo, but otherwise red beans and rice,” Tarver said.
Last week they suffered a 30 to 3 loss against Brigham Young University. Now they are looking for a win today against the Lumberjacks to put them at 4 and 1.
